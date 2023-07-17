Ascendent Animation Announces English Dub for Seduced By My Best Friend Anime

©2023 Yupopo Orishima/Suiseisha Inc. ©2023 Ascendent Animation. All Rights Reserved.

Fucked by My Best Friend

Kevin Frane is directing the English dub . Steve Warky Nunez is in charge of audio engineering and mixing. Elsie Lovelock is the assistant director. K. Cornell Kellum is the executive producer. Reece Bridger is in charge of talent sourcing.

The anime premiered on the BS11 channel in addition to Tokyo MX in April 2021.

The "gender-swap romantic comedy" centers around Shion Chihara and Rui Chihaya, two tight college friends who are unrivaled in picking up women. One day, Shion is given a drug by a mysterious woman and wakes up in a woman's body. It was love at first sight for Rui, despite not initially realizing that this woman before him is actually his best friend Shion.

* The kuro-gyaru in the manga's title is a contraction of ganguro gyaru, a fashion trend that combines a dark tan with the gyaru (gal) subculture popularized in Japan in the 1990s. The manga's compiled book volume cover translates kuro-gyaru (overly) literally as "Black Gal" and spells out "F***ed."

Chokkō directed the anime at the studio Irawiazu, and Eeyo Kurosaki and Rei Ishikura wrote the scripts. McQ1 designed the characters and served as chief animation director. Ayako Misawa directed the sound at BlackFlag . Reika Ayanokо̄ji was a color key artist. Namiko Hanayashiki and Tamako Noyama were the art directors. Hikaru Mitaka served as the compositing director of photography, and Kо̄ki Shinkai served as the editor. The publisher Suiseisha presented the project.

Orishima first serialized the boys-love manga digitally and Suiseisha is publishing it in print. The Coolmic service has released the manga under the title F***ed by My Best Friend in English.

The anime is part of the " AnimeFesta " series of anime that have been streaming and airing since April 2017.

AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 25 manga from ComicFesta in the past six years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime title in English on its Coolmic website.

The latest AnimeFesta anime is Fūfu Kōkan: Modorenai Yoru , the television anime of Peter Mitsuru's Fūfu Kōkan: Otto Yori Sugoi Kongai Sex (Marriage Exchange: Amazing Extramarital Sex Compared to My Husband) adult manga. The anime debuted streaming first on the AnimeFesta website in mid-June, and it premiered on Tokyo MX and BS11 on July 2.

