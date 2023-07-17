News
Demon Slayer Ranks #2 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan June List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
17 manga including Dragon Ball Super, 'Goodbye, Eri,' SPY x FAMILY, Spider-Man: Fake Red, My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man, 【Oshi No Ko】, Jujutsu Kaisen
Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga ranked at #2 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for June.
This month's list featured 17 manga volumes, including:
- #2 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #3 — Toyotarō and Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball Super volume 18
- #5 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Goodbye, Eri
- #6 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 1
- #7 — Yūsuke Ōsawa's Spider-Man: Fake Red
- #8 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 34
- #9 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #10 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 2
- #11 — Aka Akasaka's 【Oshi No Ko】 volume 1
- #12 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #13 — Tomohito Oda's Komi Can't Communicate volume 25
- #14 — Aka Akasaka's 【Oshi No Ko】 volume 2
- #16 — Koyoharu Gotouge and Ryoji Hirano's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Stories of Water and Flame
- #17 — Kentarou Miura's Berserk Hardcover volume 1
- #18 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 2
- #19 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
- #20 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 2
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)