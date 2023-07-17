My Home Hero Manga Takes 1-Month Break Before Entering Climax

Manga returns on September 4

©Naoki Yamakawa, Masashi Asaki, Kodansha, Kodansha USA

This year's 33rd issue of'sannounced on Friday thatand'smanga will take a 1-month break "to recharge," before starting the manga's climax. The manga is scheduled to return in the magazine's 40th issue on September 4.

The manga recently went on a one-issue break in the magazine's 24th issue, and returned in the 25th issue on May 22.

Yamakawa and Asaki launched the manga in Weekly Young Magazine in May 2017. The manga's 21st volume shipped on June 6. The manga entered a hiatus after it ended its second part in October 2021, and resumed with its third and final part in June 2022. The final arc picks the story back up seven years after the second part.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and started publishing it digitally on February 28.

The manga centers on a salaryman who has a reliable wife and a daughter in university who can sometimes act a bit rebellious, but has a happy life in his own way. Until one day he finds out his daughter has been beaten, and thus begins his journey into a dangerous world to protect his family.

The manga's anime adaptation debuted on April 2 on Tokyo MX and BS TV. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and started streaming an English dub on April 16.

Yamakawa and Akinari Nao 's I'm Standing on a Million Lives manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2020. The anime's second season premiered in July 2021. Kodansha USA is publishing the manga in English.

Asaki drew the art for Yuma Ando 's Psychometrer and Psychometrer Eiji manga, and also drew the IWGP: Denshi no Hoshi manga for the Ikebukuro West Gate Park franchise .