How a Single Gold Coin Can Change an Adventurer's Life Manga Listed as Ending in 7th Volume

Manga's 7th volume ships on September 12

© Sato Tsukishima, Hazama Amano, Square Enix

Amazon is listing the seventh compiled book volume of's) manga, the adaptation of's light novel series of the same title, as the final volume. The volume will ship on September 12.

The manga launched on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in January 2020. Square Enix published the manga's first volume in July 2020, and the sixth volume on February 10.

Manga UP! Global publishes the manga in English digitally, and describes the story:

Wannabe adventurer Istolfa dreams of becoming a first-class adventurer and earns a small amount of money by collecting herbs, but no matter what he does, he is unable to escape from life on the streets. One day he runs into the light elf Stella, who...gives him one single gold coin?! No tricks! No reincarnation! This is the beginning of a traditional fantasy story where a normal boy challenges a dungeon to fulfill his dreams!

Amano launched the original light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in November 2018, and it ended in July 2021. SB Creative published one volume of the novels with illustration by Kazutomo Miya in August 2019.



Source: Amazon