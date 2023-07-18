Kairiki Bear's 'Alkali Underachiever' Vocaloid Song Gets Manga on August 12

Manga adaptation based on novelization that ships on August 25

The August issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Gene magazine revealed last Friday that Mahiro Satou will debut the manga adaptation of Kairiki Bear 's "Alkali Rettōsei" (Alkali Underachiever) Vocaloid song in the magazine's next issue on August 12. The manga will specifically be based on Kinosaki and illustrator Kurowa 's novelization of the song's story, which Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J imprint will release on August 25.

© Kairiki Bear, Shirozaki, Mahiro Satou, Kadokawa

Kairiki Bear released the song on Nico Nico and YouTube in November 2016. The song featured in NHN PlayArt Corp. 's #COMPASS smartphone game, which debuted only one month after the song in December 2016.

Satou launched a manga of Kagerou Daze , based on the novel adaptation of JIN 's Kagerou Project Vocaloid song series, in Comic Gene in June 2012. The manga ended on February 2019. Kadokawa shipped 13 compiled book volumes for the manga. Yen Press publishes both the light novel series and manga in North America.

The Kagerou Project series inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation titled Mekaku City Actors in 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. A short anime film titled MX4D Kagerou Daze -in a days- opened in Japan in November 2016. Sidu , the illustrator of the novels and music videos, made her directorial debut with the film.

Source: Comic Gene 's website





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.