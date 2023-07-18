Kijima-san & Yamada-san Manga Listed as Ending With 6th Volume

6th volume ships on September 21

Amazon is listing the sixth compiled book volume of'smanga as the final volume. The volume will ship on September 21.

Manga UP! Global publishes the manga in English digitally, and describes the story:

Kijima-san, who became telepathic after an accident, works with Yamada-san, a woman who always has the loudest, most lovey-dovey thoughts. As he spends day after day hearing Yamada-san's very clear feelings toward him, he starts falling for her bubbly and warm personality...?! Despite knowing both of their feelings, he's totally unable to make a move. It's a wholesome rom-com with feelings of love for all to hear!

SK launched the manga on Twitter in 2017, and it started serialization on the Gangan pixiv website in February 2019. Square Enix published the manga's fifth volume in November 2022.

SK launched their Sweet & Tart Boyfriend ( Tsun Amana Kareshi ) manga on Twitter in February 2018. The manga started serialization on the Gangan pixiv website in September 2018. The manga ended in its fourth and final volume, which shipped in May 2021. Manga UP! Global published the manga digitally in English.



