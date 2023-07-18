Tomo Kitaoka's Chibon Kaburi Manga Ends

Horror manga launched in December 2021

© Tomo Kitaoka, Futabasha

Chibon Kaburi

This year's 15th issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of Tomo Kitaoka'smanga on Tuesday.

The "monster panic horror" manga takes place in a rural town and centers on a sorrowful murder case.

Kitaoka launched the manga in Manga Action in December 2021. Futabasha published the manga's second compiled book volume in December 2022, and will publish the third volume on September 28.

Seven Seas Entertainment published Kitaoka's The Walking Cat: A Cat's-Eye-View of the Zombie Apocalypse manga in one compiled volume in September 2021. Kitaoka launched the manga in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine in June 2018, and ended it in February 2020. Futabasha published the manga's third and final volume in March 2020.

