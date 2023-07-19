King of Fighters XV Game's Video Reveals Najd DLC Character

Returning KoF XIV character debuts this summer

SNK began streaming a trailer on Tuesday for its The King of Fighters XV game, and it reveals the new DLC character Najd, who is returning from The King of Fighters XIV . The character will debut this summer. Ayaka Fukuhara voices Najd.

SNK released the game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, Steam , and the Epic Games Store in February 2022.

SNK delayed the game due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the development schedule. The game was originally scheduled to launch in 2021.

The base game features 39 playable fighters, including all characters from previous games. The game has since released more characters both as three-man teams and as individual characters.

The game got an anime short by animator and director Masami Obari ( Fatal Fury ).