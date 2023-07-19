Mangasplaining Licenses Akane Torikai's Wandering Cat's Cage Manga for Serialization in August

Fantagraphics to publish manga in print with single omnibus volume in fall 2024

© Akane Torikai, Kadokawa

Wandering Cat's Cage

Mandarin Gypsy Cat no Rōjō

Mangasplaining

confirmed on Tuesday thathas licensed's) manga, and will begin serializing it in theExtra (MSX) newsletter in August. Fantagraphics will publish the manga in print in one omnibus volume in fall 2024.

Fantagraphics describes the manga:

In Wandering Cat's Cage , daring manga creator Akane Torikai presents a thought-provoking exploration of dystopia, sexual freedom, and societal fealty. Torikai's intricate storytelling weaves a series of interconnected stories set in a dystopian world dominated by women. In this society, the body of a man remains an enigma, and a lone man in the slums sells his nights to women for survival. When a runaway human trafficking victim seeks refuge with him, they unwittingly unravel the true nature of their society: the near-extinction of male births. As the matriarchal society grapples with preserving humanity, difficult choices regarding freedom and reproduction emerge. With elements reminiscent of The Handmaid's Tale and a gorgeous naturalistic art style, Torikai's work challenges the notions of forced-birth and control within a society led by women who fiercely resist such measures.

Jocelyne Allen is translating the manga, while Sarah Linsley is doing the lettering.

Torikai launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Da Vinci magazine in June 2017, and ended it in September 2018. Kadokawa published two compiled book volumes for the manga in November 2018.

Torikai made her debut as a manga creator in 2004. Her works include Sensei no Shiroi Uso (Teacher's White Lie), Jigoku no Girlfriend (Girlfriend from Hell), and Romance Bōfūiki . Torikai recently ended her Saturn Return manga in October 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed Torikai's Sensei's Pious Lie ( Sensei no Shiroi Uso ) manga. The manga ran from 2013-2017.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.