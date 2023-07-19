Sanrio Streams Kuromi's Pretty Journey Short Anime in English

Sanrio announced last month that Kuromi's Pretty Journey , the short anime series based on its Kuromi character, has begun streaming in English on the official Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube channel as of June 27. The first six episodes are currently streaming, with new episodes debuting on Tuesdays. The company streamed a trailer:

The anime premiered its first three episodes onand TikTok on February 17. Three new episodes premiered every Friday, for a total of 21 episodes.

Sachi Miura directed the anime at Qzil.la and IMAGICA DIGITALSCAPE . Domeshi and Yodine penned the scripts. Mirai Kodai Orchestra is credited for the music. Singer, actress, and model ano performs the anime's ending theme song "Fuhen."

In the anime, Kuromi is traveling the world, searching for her missing older sister Romina. Throughout her journey, she gains companions, but also brushes up against evil organizations.

The Kuromi character first appeared in the 2005 Sanrio anime Onegai My Melody , as well as its sequel series. The was in the top three in Sanrio 's "Character Awards" in 2022.

