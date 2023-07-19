Toei Animation Streams 1993 Slam Dunk Anime on YouTube

1st 10 episodes available, with more episodes weekly

announced on Tuesday that it has begun streaming the first 10 episodes of the 1993 television anime adaptation of'smanga on itschannel. The channel will stream more episodes weekly until the entire series is available.

Inoue published his iconic sports manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1990 to 1996 for a total of 31 volumes. The 1993 television anime received four anime film sequels. Crunchyroll previously streamed the series, and it described the story:

Hanamichi Sakuragi is a delinquent with a long history of getting dumped by girls. After enrolling in Shohoku High School, Hanamichi becomes interested in a girl named Haruko who loves the game of basketball.

Viz Media released all 31 volumes of the manga in English.

Cinedigm released Slam Dunk season one, volume one on English dub -only DVD in May 2015. Toei released four DVD volumes of the anime with an English dub in 2005 before ceasing its direct distribution plans in North America.

The First Slam Dunk , the new anime film in the franchise , opened in Japan on December 3, ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend. The film won Animation of the Year at the 46th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes. Toshiyuki Matsui , the film's producer, received this year's general award for Eiga Engeki Bunka Kyōkai's (Film Theater Culture Association) 42nd annual Fujimoto Awards.

The film is the 15th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, and the ninth highest-earning anime film in Japan. It has earned 14.67 billion yen (about US$101.2 million) in Japan, surpassing the lifetime domestic earnings of Makoto Shinkai 's Weathering With You film.

GKIDS will release the film in the United States and Canada with both an English dub and with Japanese audio and English subtitles. GKIDS ' screenings will open in the United States and Canada on July 28.