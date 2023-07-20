Gō Ikeyamada Launches New Manga on August 4

Manga to center on young boy living with 3 beautiful sisters

This year's 16th issue of Shogakukan 's Sho-Comi magazine announced on Thursday that Gō Ikeyamada will launch a new manga titled Takanashi-ke no Imōto wa Hanayome ni Naritaii!! (I Want the Takanashi Family's Younger Sister to Be My Bride!!) in the magazine's next issue on August 4.

Image via Sho-Comi's website © Gō Ikeyamada, Shogakukan

The manga centers on a young boy who loves playing soccer. One day, he suddenly has to live together with two beautiful twin sisters and their younger sister. Their exciting life of living together begins.

© Gō Ikeyamada, Shogakukan

Isekai Maō wa Fujoshi o Zettai Nigasanai

Ikeyamada ended her(The Demon King From Another World Will Not Allow the Fujoshi to Get Away) manga (image right) in February 2022.

Ikeyamada launched the manga in Sho-Comi in July 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's seventh and final volume in September 2022.

Ikeyamada ended her So Cute It Hurts!! ( Kobayashi ga Kawai Sugite Tsurai!! ) manga in Sho-Comi in November 2015. Viz Media published the 15-volume manga in North America. The manga received two original anime DVDs .

Ikeyamada's Suki Desu Suzuki-kun!! manga inspired a 2010 original anime DVD .

