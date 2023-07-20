×
Gō Ikeyamada Launches New Manga on August 4

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga to center on young boy living with 3 beautiful sisters

This year's 16th issue of Shogakukan's Sho-Comi magazine announced on Thursday that Gō Ikeyamada will launch a new manga titled Takanashi-ke no Imōto wa Hanayome ni Naritaii!! (I Want the Takanashi Family's Younger Sister to Be My Bride!!) in the magazine's next issue on August 4.

naritai
Image via Sho-Comi's website
© Gō Ikeyamada, Shogakukan

The manga centers on a young boy who loves playing soccer. One day, he suddenly has to live together with two beautiful twin sisters and their younger sister. Their exciting life of living together begins.

isekai
© Gō Ikeyamada, Shogakukan
Ikeyamada ended her Isekai Maō wa Fujoshi o Zettai Nigasanai (The Demon King From Another World Will Not Allow the Fujoshi to Get Away) manga (image right) in February 2022.

Ikeyamada launched the manga in Sho-Comi in July 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's seventh and final volume in September 2022.

Ikeyamada ended her So Cute It Hurts!! (Kobayashi ga Kawai Sugite Tsurai!!) manga in Sho-Comi in November 2015. Viz Media published the 15-volume manga in North America. The manga received two original anime DVDs.

Ikeyamada's Suki Desu Suzuki-kun!! manga inspired a 2010 original anime DVD.

Source: Sho-Comi issue 16

