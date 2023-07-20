Gundam Evolution Game Ends Service on November 29

Live service team FPS game launched on PC in September 2022, on consoles in November 2022

Gundam Evolution

The official website for'sfree-to-play shooter game revealed on Wednesday that the game will shut down and end service on November 29.

The game launched on PC via Steam in September 2022, and on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One in November 2022.

The game is a free-to-play team-based first-person shooter featuring 6v6 PvP combat with "EVO Coin" currency available for "real-world purchase." It featured a launch lineup of 12 playable units, with more playable units added over the game's lifespan. Aside from "EVO Coins," players can earn "Capital Points" as they play, which they can use to unlock mobile suits and cosmetic items. The game features three modes: Point Capture, Domination, and Destruction.

Source: Gundam Evolution game's website via Gematsu





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.