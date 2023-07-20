Kenji Hamaoka's Appare! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku Manga Goes on 1-Issue Break for 1st Time in 30 Years

Hamaoka to go on a family trip

This year's 34th issue of'smagazine announced on Thursday that's(Bravo!) manga will go on a one-issue break -- its first time in 30 years -- and will return in the magazine's 36th and 37th combined issue on August 3. Hamaoka will go on a family trip.

Hamaoka launched the original Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku ( Super Radical Gag Family ) manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in 1993. The 31-volume manga spawned two sequels: the 28-volume Ganso! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku from 2002 to 2010, and the Maido! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku , which began in 2010, and ended in 2018. Akita Shoten published the 24th and final compiled book volume of Maido! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku in June 2018.

The manga's renewal, with its current title Appare! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku , launched in Weekly Shōnen Champion in March 2018. The title was chosen from suggestions submitted by readers. Akita Shoten published the manga's 16th volume on June 8.

The slapstick gag comedy follows a second-grade boy named Kotetsu Ōsawagi and his misadventures with his family and friends in Urayasu City, near Tokyo.

The original Super Radical Gag Family manga inspired a 33-episode television anime 25 years ago in 1998. Akitarō Daichi (2001 Fruits Basket , Kodocha , Now and Then, Here and There ) directed the anime at Studio DEEN . Maido! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku also inspired a television anime adaptation in 2014, and Daichi again directed the series.