Kodansha USA Reveals Oma Sei's Blood Blade Manga to be Published 1st in English

Oma Sei's action horror manga serializes weekly in fall, with print version in spring 2024

Kodansha USA Publishing announced during its panel at Comic-Con International: San Diego on Thursday that it will release a new manga titled Blood Blade by Oma Sei in English first this fall on its website. The manga will have a weekly serialization, with a print version arriving in spring 2024. The manga will be available for free until the release of the print version.

Kodansha USA Publishing Image courtesy of Kodansha USA Publishing Image courtesy of Kodansha USA Publishing Image courtesy of

Kodansha USA Publishing describes the manga:

Having fallen in battle long ago, Count Vlad Dracula is reborn as a katana-wielding young vampiress in an alternate-history Europe. After the reincarnated Dracula rescues a girl named Clara from a mysterious stranger, Clara explains that she is the creation of a certain Victor Frankenstein. She also reveals that she is fleeing from an organization called Cerberus, which seeks to capture and study “monsters” such as herself in order to create an army of human-monster hybrids. Clara begs the vampiress to flee with her to an island of monsters where the two of them will be safe…but as they set out for Monster Island, the sinister forces of Cerberus are in hot pursuit.

Author Oma Sei stated in the announcement that the series is based on "classic horror films and dramas," centering on monsters that were once popular but "have been left behind by the passage of time."

Source: Email correspondence