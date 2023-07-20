Live-Action Silent Service Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song by B'z, Ado

The official website for Amazon 's live-action film of Kaiji Kawaguchi 's The Silent Service manga unveiled a new trailer and poster visual for the film on Thursday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Dignity" by B'z , with singer Ado as vocalist.

©かわぐちかいじ／講談社 ©2023 Amazon Content Services LLC OR ITS AFFILIATES. All Rights Reserved.

Takao Osawa (live-action Sky High , Tsukiji Uogashi Sandaime ) will play protagonist Shiro Kaieda.

The other cast members include:

Hiroshi Tamaki as Hiroshi Fukamachi

as Hiroshi Fukamachi Aya Ueto as Hiromi Ichigaya

as Hiromi Ichigaya Tomoya Nakamura as Sōshi Irie

as Sōshi Irie Yosuke Eguchi as Wataru Unabara

as Wataru Unabara Asami Mizuka as Takako Hayami

Yūsuke Santamaria as Eiichi Nanba

Aoi Nakamura as Eiji Yamanaka

as Eiji Yamanaka Takashi Sasano as Toshi Takegami

Yui Natsukawa as Hitomi Sonezaki

as Hitomi Sonezaki Yoshi Sakō as Seiji Kageyama

Isao Hashizume as Daigo Unabara

as Daigo Unabara Aleks Paunovic as Logan Steiger

Osawa and Shinzō Matsuhashi are producing the live-action film,is directing, and Hikaru Takai wrote the script. The film will premiere intheaters throughout Japan on September 29.

In the story, Shiro Kaieda is appointed the captain of Japan's first nuclear submarine, jointly built by Japan and the United States in top secret. However, he and his 76 crew members go rogue in this story that delves into themes of nuclear war, international politics, and world peace.

Kawaguchi serialized the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine from 1988 to 1996. The manga already inspired a television anime special from Sunrise in 1996, followed by Sunrise 's two-part original video anime from 1997 to 1998. Central Park Media offered the anime on videotape and later DVD.

Kawaguchi and journalist Osamu Eya 's Kūbo Ibuki (Aircraft Carrier Ibuki) manga ended in December 2019. The series launched in 2014.

Kawaguchi ended his Zipang: Shinsō Kairyū manga in November 2017. The manga is unrelated to his earlier time-traveling war manga Zipang , which he also drew in Kodansha 's Morning magazine until 2009.

Viz Media published Kawaguchi's political manga Eagle in North America. Central Park Media released the naval anime special The Silent Service inspired by Kawaguchi's manga, and Geneon Entertainment (USA) released the Zipang television anime.

Kawaguchi and Shinji Makari ended their Sagara ~S no Dōsotai~ (Sagara ~The S Allotrope~) in 2021. The manga launched in Morning Magazine in 2018.