Pokémon Horizons Anime Reveals English Dub Trailer, Clip, Cast

posted on by Alex Mateo
Anime is "coming soon"

The Pokémon Company International announced during its Pokémon panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday that the English dub for Pokémon Horizons: The Series, the new anime in the Pokémon franchise, is "coming soon." The company unveiled dub cast members, a trailer, and an English clip from the first episode:

The dub cast includes:

©Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku ©Pokémon
The anime follows completely new dual protagonists, who are named Liko and Roy. The anime features Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, and also features the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form. The anime also features the new characters Friede and Captain Pikachu, who are a Pokémon professor and Pokémon partner duo who will battle alongside Liko and Roy.

The anime premiered on April 14 with a one-hour first-episode special. The show airs on Fridays at 6:55 p.m.

Saori Den (Mirage Queen Prefers Circus) is directing the anime, and Daiki Tomiyasu (Pokémon Sun & Moon, Pocket Monster Mezase Pokémon Master) is serving as creative director. Dai Sato (Eureka Seven, Wolf's Rain, Samurai Champloo, Cowboy Bebop) is overseeing the series scripts. Tetsuo Yajima is the action director, Rei Yamazaki is the character designer, and Kyōko Itō is the sub-character designer. Masafumi Mima is the sound director and Conisch is composing the music.

Sources: Email correspondence, The Pokémon Company International's San Diego Comic-Con panel (Egan Loo)

