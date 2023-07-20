Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master Anime Premieres on Netflix in U.S., Latin America on September 8 (Updated)

The Pokémon Company International announced during its Pokémon panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday that the fourth and final batch of episodes for Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series , the Pokémon anime 25th season, will premiere on Netflix in the U.S. and Latin America on September 8. The batch is titled Pokémon : To Be a Pokémon Master . The episodes feature the return of characters such as Brock, Misty, Gary, Team Rocket, and the Squirtle Squad.

Update: The official Pokémon YouTube channel streamed a trailer:

©Nintendo･Creatures･GAME FREAK･TV Tokyo･ShoPro･JR Kikaku ©Pokémon

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series

(Aiming to be a Pokémon Master), a collection of 11 special episodes to conclude, premiered in Japan on January 13. The series was the "final chapter" for Ash and Pikachu, and it commemorated their adventures.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan under the title Pocket Monster in November 2019, two days after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide.

The first 12 episodes of Pokémon Journeys: The Series debuted in the United States on Netflix in June 2020, and the service added new episodes quarterly. The anime also premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon in May 2020.

The localized title of the anime, Pokémon Journeys: The Series , has 48 episodes. Pokémon: Master Journeys : The Series continued with Pocket Monster 's 49th episode, which premiered in Japan in December 2020. Netflix began streaming Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series last October. The third batch of episodes premiered on Netflix on June 23.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series (English title), the new anime in the Pokémon franchise , premiered on April 14 with a one-hour first-episode special. The show airs on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. The Pokémon Company previously stated in an English press release that the anime will premiere in 2023 "and beyond."

Update: Added trailer. Source: The Official Pokémon YouTube channel