SuperString Manga Resumes on July 26

Manga went on hiatus last month

©Boichi, In-Wan Youn, Shogakukan

SuperString: Isekai Kenbunroku

This year's 34th issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday that) and writer's ( manga will resume in the magazine's next issue on July 26.

The manga went on hiatus last month due to circumstances with the author.

Boichi and Youn launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday on April 19.

The series centers on one young man's story of protecting his family and fighting alone. In the story, heroes from various dimensions come to Earth and fight a war. The magazine describes it as a hyper-dimensional action series about Marco Polo.

SuperString is tied into Korean company YLAB's Super String IP, which features characters from different YLAB works in one universe. The IP focuses on manhwa but also includes films, musicals, live-action works, and games.

LINE Digital Frontier had previously announced in June 2022 that Boichi would launch a new webtoon series titled SuperString with Youn on the LINE Manga app in mid-2023.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock , Origin ) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the Dr. Stone manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series in March 2022. The manga got a new chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump around the same time the Dr. Stone: Ryusui special aired in July 2022.

Boichi had launched an essay manga titled Zessan Sekaimeshi: Tabereba Konoyo no Subete ga Wakaru (Amazing World Food: Understanding Everything About This World Through Eating) in April 2022, but he ended the manga in its third chapter. Boichi stated that he had to stop the manga because "something sad happened."

Youn's Island and Defense Devil works have received English releases. Shin Angyo Onshi inspired an anime film in 2004 that released in English under the title Blade of the Phantom Master .