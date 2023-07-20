Titan Manga Licenses The Poetry of Ran, Tengen Hero Wars Manga

Image courtesy of Titan Manga

The Poetry of Ran

Tengen Hero Wars

Titan Manga announced at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday that it has licensed manga.

Titan Manga will release the first volume of Yūsuke Ōsawa 's The Poetry of Ran ( Kegare no Uta ) manga on December 12.

In this high-fantasy tale there are monster who devour people and all their evil — and the only way to banish them is to absorb these impurities. Torue, a young bard struggling to make a name for herself encounters one such monster hunter, a young man name Ran and decides to travel with him to gain inspiration from his exploits!

Osawa debuted the manga in Fujimi Shobo 's Dragon Age Extra magazine in September 2017, and ended it in December 2019. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan in January 2020



Image courtesy of Titan Manga

Tengen Hero Wars

After receiving a mysterious invitation to ‘come play in Heaven’ Oda Nobunaga and his sister are transported to a mysterious new world where the mightiest warriors from history will meet to do battle! Here the pair will meet legendary figures such as Napoleon, Julius Caesar, Zhuge Liang and plenty of others, to see who will be crowned the greatest of all time!

Titan Manga will release the first volume of manga on January 16.

Hiromoto and Sakanoichi launched the manga in Comic Zenon in 2021. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on Thursday.



