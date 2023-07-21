AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline Anime's 6-Episode New Work Premieres on August 10

Organic Call, Linkl Planet perform themes for net series

announced on Friday that, a new work for its project with toy/hobby company, will debut on thechannel on August 10. The anime will be six episodes long, andwill debut a new episode every other Thursday.

Organic Call will perform the opening theme song "Yobu Koe ga Naru Hōgaku e" (Toward the Direction that the Calling Voice Echoes), and Linkl Planet will perform the ending theme song "I'll Be There."

The anime will star Shinichiro Miki as Jin Misawa, Shōya Chiba as Ibuki Chinen, Risa Tsumugi as I-LeS Yamapi, and Katsuyuki Konishi as Grady Ellison.

Well-known mecha animator and designer Masami Obari ( Gundam Breaker Battlogue , Gravion ) is planning and directing the project at Sunrise Beyond . Staff members from the AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline anime are returning for the new work. Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Princess Principal: Crown Handler ) is supervising the series scripts. Kenichi Ohnuki ( Kiko Senki Dragonar , Gundam Build Fighters , Golden Kamuy ) is designing the characters. Rasmus Faber ( The Asterisk War , Harukana Receive , Moriarty the Patriot ) is composing the music. Mechanical designers include Ippei Gyōbu , Kanetake Ebikawa , and Takayuki Yanase .

The first part of the AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline anime premiered in October 2021, and the anime's second part premiered in April 2022.

The story is set in the year 2061, with Japan under a state of occupation by multiple states. The world, including Japan, has been consolidated under the rule of four trade blocs. The entire archipelago is now the frontline of conflict. The Japanese people live under a state of constant occupation and oppression, with humanoid war machines called AMAIM patrolling its streets. A young introverted boy named Amō Shiiba has a chance meeting with the autonomous AI Gai, and his acquisition of the AMAIM Kenbu begins a story that will see him attempting to take back Japan.

Another part of the story centers on Gashin Tezuka, a reticent and frank 16-year-old member of the Japanese resistance who pilots the AMAIM Ghost to avenge his father.