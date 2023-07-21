Interspecies Reviewers Manga's New Chapter Delayed

Manga's 71st chapter delayed due to "various circumstances"

©Amahara , masha, Kadokawa

Ishuzoku Reviewers

The official Twitter account for'smagazine announced on Thursday that the 71st chapter of writerand artist's) manga has been delayed.due to "various circumstances." The chapter was scheduled to launch on Friday. The account will announce the manga's return at a later time.

The manga had gone on a hiatus in March 2022 due to masha 's illness.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Beauty truly is in the eye of the beholder! From elves to succubi to cyclopes and more, the Interspecies Reviewers rate the red-light delights of all manner of monster girls…the only thing is, they can never agree on which species is the hottest!

The manga ran as a special one-shot in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age in July 2016, and then later launched in the Dragon Sharp# section of the Nico Nico Seiga website in August 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in November 2022. Yen Press released the seventh volume last December.

The manga inspired a television anime premiered in January 2020. Funimation removed the series from its streaming service later in January, stating the company "determined that this series falls outside of [its] standards." The company stated it decided to take down the series altogether instead of altering the content. Amazon Prime Video removed both the English-dubbed and English-subtitled versions of the anime in the first week of February 2020. Right Stuf later licensed and released the anime uncensored on Blu-ray Disc in December 2021.