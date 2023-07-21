Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 10-16

Horror fans, Masaaki Nakayama is a name you need to know. Enter his disturbing world of evil spirits and curses and learn how the slightest tweak of the human face can create an entity that lingers in your nightmares.

― Horror manga is having a moment. This is in no small part due to a newfound appreciation for the works of Junji Ito, who has become a critical darling after multiple Eisner nomination...