Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 10-16

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Atelier Marie Remake Switch version debuts at #2, PS5 version at #9, PS4 version at #18

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo May 12 18,109 1,759,419
2 NSw Atelier Marie Remake ~The Alchemist of Salburg~ Koei Tecmo Games July 13 16,101 16,101
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,749 5,374,273
4 PS5 Final Fantasy XVI Square Enix June 22 8,573 396,472
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,706 3,192,488
6 NSw Touhou: New World Marvelous July 13 6,436 6,436
7 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 5,778 4,060,013
8 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 5,366 1,125,861
9 PS5 Atelier Marie Remake ~The Alchemist of Salburg~ Koei Tecmo Games July 13 5,078 5,078
10 NSw Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Spike Chunsoft June 30 4,975 69,880
11 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,508 5,234,656
12 NSw Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Chronicles Inti Creates July 13 4,284 4,284
13 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 4,271 5,071,964
14 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,977 3,419,096
15 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,609 7,493,692
16 PS5 Exoprimal CAPCOM July 14 3,568 3,568
17 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,525 1,261,492
18 PS4 Atelier Marie Remake ~The Alchemist of Salburg~ Koei Tecmo Games July 13 3,402 3,402
19 NSw Everybody 1-2-Switch! Nintendo June 30 3,016 10,830
20 PS5 Street Fighter 6 CAPCOM June 2 2,651 47,608

Source: Famitsu

