News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 10-16
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Atelier Marie Remake Switch version debuts at #2, PS5 version at #9, PS4 version at #18
Japan's Game Ranking: July 10-16
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|May 12
|18,109
|1,759,419
|2
|NSw
|Atelier Marie Remake ~The Alchemist of Salburg~
|Koei Tecmo Games
|July 13
|16,101
|16,101
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,749
|5,374,273
|4
|PS5
|Final Fantasy XVI
|Square Enix
|June 22
|8,573
|396,472
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,706
|3,192,488
|6
|NSw
|Touhou: New World
|Marvelous
|July 13
|6,436
|6,436
|7
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|5,778
|4,060,013
|8
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|5,366
|1,125,861
|9
|PS5
|Atelier Marie Remake ~The Alchemist of Salburg~
|Koei Tecmo Games
|July 13
|5,078
|5,078
|10
|NSw
|Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE
|Spike Chunsoft
|June 30
|4,975
|69,880
|11
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,508
|5,234,656
|12
|NSw
|Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Chronicles
|Inti Creates
|July 13
|4,284
|4,284
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|4,271
|5,071,964
|14
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,977
|3,419,096
|15
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,609
|7,493,692
|16
|PS5
|Exoprimal
|CAPCOM
|July 14
|3,568
|3,568
|17
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,525
|1,261,492
|18
|PS4
|Atelier Marie Remake ~The Alchemist of Salburg~
|Koei Tecmo Games
|July 13
|3,402
|3,402
|19
|NSw
|Everybody 1-2-Switch!
|Nintendo
|June 30
|3,016
|10,830
|20
|PS5
|Street Fighter 6
|CAPCOM
|June 2
|2,651
|47,608
Source: Famitsu