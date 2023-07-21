Kenshiro Sakamoto's Yūcha to Maō Manga Ends

Manga debuted in February 2021

Yūcha to Maō

The Brave and the Demon King

GOTcorporation's Comic MeDu website published the 63rd and final chapter of's manga on Friday.

Sakamoto launched in February 2021. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on May 31.

The "adoration comedy" manga follows a little girl hero and the strongest Demon King. The Demon King has defeated every warrior he has come across, but when a weak little adventurer girl appears before him, he meets his match.

Sakamoto launched the Fairy Tail: Happy's Heroic Adventure ( Fairy Tail: Happy no Daibōken ) spinoff manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga app in July 2018, and ended it in April 2020. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English digitally.

Kodansha Comics is also releasing Sakamoto's Pitch-Black Ten manga in English.



