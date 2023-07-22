FLOW Performs Opening, Ending Themes for 4 New Episodes of Naruto Anime

New episodes celebrating 20th anniversary will premiere on September 3

The official website for the Naruto anime franchise announced on Sunday that FLOW will perform the opening and ending theme songs for the four "brand-new" episodes for the anime. The opening theme will be a 20-year-anniversary version of the band's song "GO!!!," and the ending theme will be a cover of Orange Range 's song "Viva Rock."

The website also revealed a new teaser visual.

The new episodes are celebrating the anime's 20th anniversary (the Naruto television anime debuted in October 2002). The episodes will premiere on September 3 and will air weekly for four consecutive weeks.

The Naruto franchise includes multiple television anime, anime films, and original video anime. The Naruto television anime aired from 2002 to 2007. The Naruto Shippūden anime sequel series premiered in 2007 and ended in 2017.

Ukyō Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto launched Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , a sequel manga, in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2016, and the manga ran monthly in the magazine. The manga transferred to Shueisha 's V Jump magazine in July 2019. Masashi Kishimoto , the original author of the Naruto manga, took over as writer of the manga in November 2020. The manga went on hiatus in April, and will return on August 21 with its "second part," titled Boruto : Two Blue Vortex .

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations television anime premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo in April 2017. The anime's "Part I" ended with its 293rd episode on March 26, and "Part II" of the anime has been green-lit.