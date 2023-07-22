One Piece Anime Gets Ending Theme Again After 17 Years

SPOILER WARNING: The below video in this article will reference material not aired in the anime as of yet.

The One Piece Day 2023 livestream event on Saturday revealed that the One Piece anime will be getting an ending theme song for the first time in 17 years. The anime has in that time instead had an extra long opening theme song.

The three-member group Chilli Beans. will perform the new ending theme song "Raise." The new ending theme will debut on August 6, and the livestream event previewed a section of the song.

Additionally, the event revealed that SEKAI NO OWARI will perform the anime's new opening theme song. The group stated in a video the new song is coming along but is not finished yet.

Earlier in the day, the livestream also previewed a video featuring Luffy's new Gear Fifth form. The episode premiering the new form will also air on August 6. Tatsuya Nagamine is directing the episode, with animation directors Midori Matsuda and Keita Saito .

The anime's Wano Country arc debuted in July 2019 and is nearing its climax.