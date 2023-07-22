Re:Zero Anime's 3rd Season Reveals 2nd Teaser Visual

New illustration for upcoming smartphone game also revealed

The MF Bunko J Summer School Festival livestream event on Sunday revealed a new teaser visual for the third season of the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime.

© 長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活2製作委員会

The event also revealed a new illustration for the Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu Witch's Re:surrection smartphone game.

©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊 ©KADOKAWA/Akatsuki Inc.

The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The anime has inspired two original video anime ( OVA ) volumes, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow and Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond . Crunchyroll began streaming the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow OVA in February 2020 and added Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond in April 2020.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut , an updated version of the television anime's first season, premiered in January 2020. The new edit of the first 25-episode season adds some new footage and reworks the episodes to run in a one-hour timeslot. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The anime's second season premiered in July 2020, delayed from its original April 2020 premiere date due to the effect of COVID-19 on the show's production. The second season's latter half premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired in Japan.

Sources: MF Bunko J Summer School Festival livestream, Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.