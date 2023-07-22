The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Manga Ends in 12th Volume in Spring 2024

Manga launched in 2018, inspired ongoing TV anime that premiered on July 4

© Koume Fujichika, Square Enix

Suki na Ko ga Megane wo Wasureta

The 11th volume of's) manga revealed on Saturday that the manga will end in it 12th volume. The volume will ship in spring 2024

Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Komura starts his school year with a new seat neighbor in homeroom—the bespectacled Mie. Before long, he's nursing a raging crush on his quirky classmate who's always forgetting her glasses! While this might be ideal for Komura to get to know Mie better, will his poor heart give out from the daily strain of being up close and personal with the girl he likes?!

Fujichika launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in November 2018. Comikey has also licensed the manga from Square Enix and is releasing it in English digitally.

The television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan on July 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

