Live-Action Ya Boy Kongming! Show Reveals More Cast

Fuji TV revealed more cast members for the live-action series of Yuto Yotsuba and Ryō Ogawa 's Ya Boy Kongming! ( Paripi Kōmei ) manga on Monday. The new cast members include:

Mirai Moriyama as Owner Kobayashi



© Fuji Television Network, Inc.

Koharu Sugawara as Mia Iriomote



© Fuji Television Network, Inc.

Ryūbi Miyase as Kabe Taijin



© Fuji Television Network, Inc.

Rikako Yagi as Nanami Kuon



© Fuji Television Network, Inc.

Mandy Sekiguchi as Keiji Maezono



© Fuji Television Network, Inc.

Osamu Mukai (left in image below) plays Shokatsu Kōmei (Zhuge Kongming, better known in history as Zhuge Liang), while Moka Kamishiraishi plays protagonist Eiko.

© Fuji Television Network, Inc.

Shūhei Shibue will be one of the directors for the series, with Nonji Nemoto as scriptwriter. The series will premiere on Fuji TV this fall, and will air on Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT) in Fuji TV 's "Shinsui 10 Drama" timeslot.

© Yuto Yotsuba, Ryō Ogawa, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

General of the Three Kingdoms, Kongming had struggled his whole life, facing countless battles that made him into the accomplished strategist he was. So on his deathbed, he wished only to be reborn into a peaceful world... and was sent straight to modern-day party-central, Tokyo! Can even a brilliant strategist like Kongming adapt to the wild beats and even wilder party people?!

began publishing the manga digitally in English on June 1. The company describes the manga:

The manga launched on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in December 2019, and also began running in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2021. Kodansha shipped the manga's 13th compiled book volume on April 6. Kodansha USA Publishing released the 10th volume on February 21.

The manga inspired a television anime in April 2022. HIDIVE exclusively and simultaneously streamed the series, and also streamed an English dub . Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on home video on April 18.

Sources: Fuji TV, Comic Natalie