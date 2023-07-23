News
NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a Anime Gets 2nd Cours
posted on by Egan Loo
NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a, the television anime of Square Enix and Platinum Games' NieR:Automata action role-playing game, aired a trailer after episodes 9 to 12 on Sunday. The trailer confirmed that production on a second cours (quarter of year) has been green-lit.
Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.
Square Enix describes the game's story:
NieR:Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines.
Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world.
Ryouji Masuyama (Blend S, Hello WeGo!) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures, and Masuyama is also in charge of series composition alongside the original game's Yokō Tarō. Jun Nakai is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. MONACA is composing the music.
Source: Comic Natalie