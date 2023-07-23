Rune Factory 3 Special Remake Game's Character Trailer Highlights 'Bachelorettes'

XSEED Games and Marvelous Entertainment began streaming on Friday a character trailer for Rune Factory 3 Special , the remake of Rune Factory 3 . The trailer titled "Meet the Bachelorettes" features the characters Shara, Raven, Marian, Collette, Carmen, Pia, Daria, Sakuya, Sofia, Karina, and Kuruna.

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in the West on September 5.

Marvelous Entertainment will release a limited edition for Switch in Europe and Australia. The bundle includes a 140-page A5 notebook, character stickers, Micah-themed pin badges, a woven patch, an A3 poster, a box, and access to the in-game "Swimsuit Mode."

The game launched for Switch on March 2 in Japan. The game features a new theme song titled "Yume Oi Wanderer" (Dream Chasing Wanderer) by Joe Rinoie .

In the game, players take on the role of Micah, a young man suffering from amnesia and the ability to transform into a fluffy sheep monster. Throughout the game, Micah attempts to recover his memories and find a way for both humans and monsters to live together peacefully.

Publisher Natsume released Rune Factory 3 under the title Rune Factory 3: A Fantasy Harvest Moon for the Nintendo DS in November 2010. The game was the third in the series to be released on the Nintendo DS and the fourth in the series overall.

XSEED Games released Rune Factory 4 Special , a remastered Nintendo Switch version of Rune Factory 4 , for Switch in North America in February 2020. The game then launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store in North America in December 2020.

XSEED Games released Marvelous' Rune Factory 5 game last July for Switch and PC via Steam .