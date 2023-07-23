The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Anime Reveals 2nd Video, More Cast, Staff, Theme Songs, October Debut

The MF Bunko J Summer School Festival livestream event on Sunday revealed a new promotional video, key visual, additional cast and staff members, opening and ending theme songs, and the October premiere of the television anime based on Yū Shimizu and Asagi Tōsaka 's The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy ( Seiken Gakuin no Maken Tsukai ) light novels.

The anime's additional cast includes (in image above, from left to right):

Tomofumi Ikezoe as Blackas Shadow Prince

as Blackas Shadow Prince Ai Kakuma as Roselia

as Roselia Daisuke Hirakawa as Demon Lord Leonis

The anime stars (pictured from left to right):

The anime will premiere in Japan in October on TV Tokyo and BS Fuji channels. Chiai Fujikawa will perform the opening theme song "Sen-nen Ai" (Thousand Year Love), and singer-songwriter Kaho will perform the ending theme song "Yururi" (Leisurely).

Hiroyuki Morita is directing the anime at Passione . Takayuki Noguchi is in charge of character design, based on Asagi Tōsaka and Asuka Keigen 's original designs. Yuuji Nomi is composing the music. Hisayoshi Hirasawa is the sound director. Additional staff includes:

Yen Press is publishing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

Awakening from magical stasis after a thousand years, the Dark Lord Leonis suddenly finds himself in the body of a ten-year-old boy! He quickly meets Riselia, a girl confronting the Voids, creatures that have nearly exterminated humanity. Determined to uncover the mysteries of this strange new era, Leonis enrolls in Excalibur Academy, a school that trains students to fight back against these enigmatic monsters. Could the Voids hold some connection to Leonis's past?

Kadokawa published the first volume of Shimizu's novel series with Tōsaka's illustrations in May 2019, and the novels are ongoing.

Asuka Keigen launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in November 2019, and the series is ongoing.

