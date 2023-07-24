A Cat From Our World and the Forgotten Witch Manga Ends on August 28

Manga about witch, giant cat launched in 2021

© Hiro Kashiwaba, Shogakukan

Isekai Neko to Fukigenna Majo

The 30th chapter of's) manga revealed on July 24 that the manga will end with its next chapter on August 28.

The manga's story reached the climax with the 30th chapter.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga and will publish the first compiled book volume in English on January 2. Seven Seas describes the story:

A sweet tale starring a gigantic cat who's summoned to a fantasy world by a lonely, elderly witch. In her youth, Jeanne was a powerful witch who vanquished the evil Demon King and saved the world--but over time, the people she rescued have forgotten about her and her noble deeds. Now she is a short-spoken old woman, living by herself in a secluded forest...until she summons a cat from Earth to her home. The former city kitty is now the size of a giant, and must acclimate to this new world at Jeanne's side. Through eating the food Jeanne prepares, and offering a head for pats, can this furry feline soothe the loneliness of the forgotten witch?

Kashiwaba launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Yawaraka Spirits website in August 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on April 12, and will publish the fifth volume this summmer.

Source: Yawaraka Spirits' website (link 2)