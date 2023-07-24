News
Jin Aino's Tensei Ōji ga Gensaku Chishiki de Sekai Saikyō Manga Ends in Next Chapter
posted on by Alex Mateo
Aino and Oda launched the manga in 2022. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on April 7. The manga is based on Aino's original novel, which he began publishing online on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") website in September 2020.
The story follows Tamotsu, a gamer and speedrunner of the RPG "Destiny Slayer," who is reincarnated into another world as a villainous prince. He is sentenced to death in five years. In order to save the his favorite character, the furry-eared maid Gina, and avoid a bad ending, he uses his knowledge of the original game.
Aino debuted the Mudameshigurai Nintei Sareta node Aiso o Tsukashi novel in November 2019. The novel inspired a manga by Sōta Sumisawa in October 2020.
Source: Getsu Maga Kichi's Twitter account