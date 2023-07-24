Jin Aino's Tensei Ōji ga Gensaku Chishiki de Sekai Saikyō Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Manga's next chapter launches on August 4

©Douma Oda/Jin Aino

Tensei Ōji ga Gensaku Chishiki de Sekai Saikyō

The official Twitter account for's Getsu Maga Kichi (Monthly Magazine Base) website revealed on Monday thatand Dо̄ma Oda's(The Reincarnated Prince Uses His Knowledge of the Original Game to Be the World's Strongest) manga will end in its next chapter, scheduled for August 4.

Aino and Oda launched the manga in 2022. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on April 7. The manga is based on Aino's original novel, which he began publishing online on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") website in September 2020.

The story follows Tamotsu, a gamer and speedrunner of the RPG "Destiny Slayer," who is reincarnated into another world as a villainous prince. He is sentenced to death in five years. In order to save the his favorite character, the furry-eared maid Gina, and avoid a bad ending, he uses his knowledge of the original game.

Aino debuted the Mudameshigurai Nintei Sareta node Aiso o Tsukashi novel in November 2019. The novel inspired a manga by Sōta Sumisawa in October 2020.



Source: Getsu Maga Kichi's Twitter account