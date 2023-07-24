News
Migi & Dali Anime's Video Reveals More Staff, October Premiere, Opening Song
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of Nami Sano's Migi & Dali (Migi to Dali) manga began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Sunday. The video reveals more of the anime's staff, the anime's October premiere date, and also reveals that singer and songwriter Soraru and singer Rib will perform the anime's opening theme song "Yūmagadoki" as the new unit Soraru to Rib. The song can be heard in the video below.
As previously announced, Mankyū ([email protected], DD Fist of the North Star, [email protected] Cinderella Girls Theater) is directing the anime at Geek Toys, and is also in charge of the series scripts, as well as serving as sound director. CompTown is credited for collaborating on the animation production. Ayumi Nishibata (Otherside Picnic) is designing the characters, and is also serving as chief animation director. Hiroko Sebu (I want to eat your pancreas) is composing the music.
The new staff members include:
- Assistant Director: Mamoru Enomoto
- Clothing Design: Emi Honda, Takayo Mitsuwaka, Nozomi Fujii
- Prop Design: Color & Smile
- Food Design: Recommendation
- Art Setting: Kiya Hirayoshi
- Art Director: Risa Wakabayashi
- Color Setting: Haruko Nobori
- 3D Director: Kōhei Ogawa (CompTown)
- Director of Photography: Mika Watanabe
- Editing: Masahiro Goto
- Music Production: Flying Dog
- Sound Effects: Naoto Yamatani
- Sound Production: Bit Groove Promotion
The anime stars:
- Shun Horie as Migi
- Ayumu Murase as Dali
- Shintarō Asanuma as Shunpei Akiyama
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Maruta Tsutsumi
- Kengo Kawanishi as Eiji Ichijō
Sano (Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto) launched the manga in Kadokawa's harta magazine in July 2017. Kadokawa describes the story:
Under the table is the angel's secret.
The boy's name was Hitori. A stork brought the angel into the lives of a middle-aged couple who were not blessed with children. His parents were kind, his house spacious, and his meals hot. But to protect the happiness he had received, Hitori continued to hide an important secret from his parents.
Sano ended the manga in November 2021. The manga's seventh and final volume shipped in December 2021.
Sources: Migi & Dali anime's website, Comic Natalie
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.