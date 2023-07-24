Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Light Novels Get English Audiobooks

© Rifujin na Magonote, Kadokawa, Seven Seas Entertainment

Seven Seas

announced on Monday that it is producing audiobooks of Rifujin no Magonote'slight novels, narrated by Cliff Kurt. The audiobook of the novels' first volume will launch under' Siren audiobook imprint in September.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both Rifujin na Magonote 's original main light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga (which just ended on July 14). Seven Seas describes the "epic and influential fantasy" story of the original novels:

Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom–just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!

Rifujin na Magonote initially serialized the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2012 to 2015. Kadokawa 's MF Books imprint then began publishing a print version in 2014. The 26th volume shipped in November 2022.

The first part of the novels' first anime adaptation premiered in January 2021, and the second part premiered in October 2021, after a delay from that July. Funimation streamed the season. Crunchyroll and Hulu are now streaming the anime, including the unaired side-story original video anime ( OVA ) episode "Eris the Goblin Slayer."

The second season of the anime premiered on July 2. Crunchyroll is streaming the new season as it airs. The anime will air for two cours (two quarters of a year). The first half is airing from July to September, and the second half will air from April to June, 2024. The season will have a total of 25 episodes.

Source: Press release