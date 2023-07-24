×
News
Novel Author Naoto Asahara Passes Away

posted on by Alex Mateo
Ashara wrote Kanojo ga Suki na Mono wa Homo de Atte Boku de wa Nai

kanojo-ga-suki-na-mono
©Naoto Asahara, Akira Hirahara, Kadokawa
The Sankei Sports newspaper reported last week that novel author Naoto Asahara (Kanojo ga Suki na Mono wa Homo de Atte Boku de wa Nai) passed away on July 16 due to malignant lymphoma. They were 38.

There will be a funeral for immediate family.

Asahara had shared in a blog post on July 1 that they had been diagnosed and hospitalized since June 27.

Asahara recently published the 100 Nichigo ni Wakareru Boku to Kare novel on May 19.

Asahara debuted the Kanojo ga Suki na Mono wa Homo de Atte Boku dewa Nai (She Likes Homosexuals, Not Me) novel in October 2016 on Kadokawa's Kakuyomu website. Kadokawa published the novel in print with illustrations by Yōjirō Arai in February 2018. The story follows Jun Andō, a closeted gay boy who befriends Sae Miura, a closeted fujoshi (fan of boys' love) girl.

The series received a manga adaptation by Akira Hirahara in January 2019. The manga's third and final compiled book volume shipped in March 2020. The series also inspired a live-action television drama.

Source: Sankei Sports


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
