One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Game's Character Pass 2 Launches in September 2023

Spoiler Warning: The video below features visuals not yet revealed in the One Piece anime.

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed on Monday that the second character pass for its One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 game will launch in September 2023. The "Character Pass 2" will include the game's "Character Pack 4," "Character Pack 5," and "Character Pack 6" comprising a total of nine playable DLC characters.

"Character Pack 4" will include Onigashima Battle Luffy. Bandai Namco Entertainment Southeast Asia streamed a video for the new character pass.

The game's "Character Pack 1" DLC launched in July 2020 with three characters: Charlotte Smoothie, Charlotte Cracker, and Vinsmoke Judge. The game's "Character Pack 2" DLC includes X Drake, Killer, and Urouge, and launched in September 2020. Its "Character Pack 3" launched on December 2020 with DLC character Kozuki Oden as well as with DLC characters Kin'emon and Okiku.

The game debuted for the PS4, Xbox One, and Switch in Japan in March 2020, and then debuted in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas for the same consoles plus PC later in the same month.

Playable characters in the game include: Luffy, Zoro, Usopp, Sanji, Nami, Chopper, Robin, Franky, Brook, Crocodile, Ace, Boa Hancock, Jinbe, Buggy, Dracule Mihawk, Emporio Ivankov, Rob Lucci, Trafalgar Law, Smoker, Tashigi, Sabo, Bartolomeo, Cavendish, Katakuri, Carrot, Vinsmoke Reiju, Vinsmoke Ichiji, Vinsmoke Niji, Vinsmoke Yonji, Marco, Whitebeard, Eustass Kid, Basil Hawkins, Capone Bege, Big Mom, Kaido, Akainu (Sakazuki), Kizaru (Borsalino), Aokiji (Kuzan), Issho (Fujitora), Shanks, Doflamingo, and Blackbeard. The game has an original story that takes place in the Land of Wano.

Namco Bandai Games released the first One Piece Pirate Warriors game in Japan on the PlayStation 3 and later in Europe and America in 2012. The second game shipped in Japan for the PS3 and PlayStation Vita, and in Europe and North America for the PS3 in 2013. Bandai Namco Entertainment released One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 for the PS4, PS3, PS Vita, and on PC via Steam in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia in August 2015. The game shipped in Japan in March 2015 for the PS3, PS4, and PS Vita. The game launched on the Switch in Japan in December 2017.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment Southeast Asia's website and YouTube channel





