takt op. Project Gets New Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for Kadokawa's Comic Alive magazine announced on Sunday that Bandai Namco Arts and DeNA's takt op. (pronounced "takt opus") project will get a new manga titled takt op. Bara no Dangan (Kuchidzuke) de Utte! (Shoot with a Rose Bullet! [Kiss]). Ika Nakaya is drawing the manga, and Aya Takaha is credited for the story. The manga will debut on the Comic Alive+ manga website on Thursday.
The prequel manga follows the world's first Musicart "Ode to Joy." The manga is based on the project's takt op. Symphony (takt op. Unmei wa Akaki Senritsu no Machi o) smartphone game (takt op. Unmei wa Akaki Senritsu no Machi o)The game debuted in Japan on June 28. The game's English version will launch later this year. The game was originally planned for a 2021 launch, but was delayed beyond that year.
The television anime part of the project, titled takt op. Destiny, premiered in October 2021, and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and added an English dub in April 2022.
Kino launched a manga adaptation of the anime in Kadokawa's Comic Alive magazine in August 2022.
DeNA and Ouji Hiroi (Sakura Wars creator) are credited with the original work for the franchise. LAM is drafting the original character designs. Musician Marasy is the "key pianist." The artist yish is in charge of background concept art. Orchestral conductor Hirofumi Kurita is credited as a musical research adviser.
Source: Comic Alive's Twitter account