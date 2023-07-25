Girls Band Cry Anime Streams 4th English-Subtitled Music Video

Video features "Ideal Paradox" song by in-story band Togenashi Togeari

The official YouTube channel of Toei Animation 's original anime Girls Band Cry began streaming on Monday a new English-subtitled music video for the song "Ideal Paradox" by the project's in-story band Togenashi Togeari:

The channel previously streamed music videos for the songs "white drizzle in gloom," "Nameless Name," and "no rhyme nor reason."

© Toei Animation

RINA as Nina Iseri

as Nina Iseri Yuri as Momoka Kawaragi

as Momoka Kawaragi Mirei as Subaru Awa

as Subaru Awa Natsu as Tomo Ebizuka

as Tomo Ebizuka Syuri as Rupa

The anime's cast members include:

Kazuo Sakai ( Love Live! Sunshine!! , Mushi-Uta ) is directing the anime at Toei Animation . nari Teshima is designing the characters. Mari Kondō and Jae Hoon Jung are the CGI directors. Kenji Tamai ( agehasprings , Sing "Yesterday" for Me , Samurai Flamenco ) is composing the music.

Toei Animation describes the anime:

The main character drops out of high school in her second year, and aims at entering a university while working alone in Tokyo. A girl is betrayed by her friends and doesn't know what to do. Another girl is abandoned by her parents, and tries to survive in the city by doing part-time jobs. This world lets us down all the time. Nothing goes as planned. But we want something that we can continue to like. We believe there's a place where we belong. That's why we sing.

Toei Animation is perhaps best known for its work in long-running anime series such as the yearly Precure magical girl series, One Piece , and classics such as Dragon Ball , Sailor Moon , Saint Seiya , and Slam Dunk . Some of its latest works include the currently airing Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure and Tōsōchū: The Great Mission .