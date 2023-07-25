Horror Manga Creator Junji Ito Receives Comic-Con Int'l's Inkpot Award

Ito attended event last weekend

Comic-Con International in San Diego awarded its Inkpot Award to horror manga creator. Ito attended this year's event last weekend, which also featured an exhibit for his works.

Many of Ito's works have inspired anime and live-action adaptations. Viz Media has published Ito's manga.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre , a new anime based on 20 different Ito stories, debuted worldwide on Netflix on January 19. Ito's Uzumaki manga is also inspiring an upcoming four-episode anime mini-series that will premiere in Toonami .

Junji Ito "Collection" , a previous television anime of manga by Ito, also adapted stories from the Itō Junji Kessaku-shū collection, as well as the Fragments of Horror book. The anime premiered in January 2018 and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime included an adaptation of Ito's Tomie story on its second and third DVD sets.

Ito's Uzumaki and Tomie manga have inspired live-action adaptations, and his GYO manga inspired an original video anime project.

Variety reported in April that Ito's "Bloodsucking Darkness" story is being developed as a live-action film, with writer Jeff Howard ( Resident Evil 2021 series co-executive producer, The Haunting of Hill House supervising producer) writing the screenplay and serving as executive producer. Ito himself is a producer on the project. Film studio Fangoria Studios is producing the film.

Past Inkpot Award winners include Osamu Tezuka , Robotech 's Carl Macek , Lupin III 's Monkey Punch , Ranma 1/2 's Rumiko Takahashi , Crying Freeman 's Ryoichi Ikegami and Kazuo Koike , Sailor Moon 's Naoko Takeuchi , Usagi Yojimbo's Stan Sakai , Silent Service 's Kaiji Kawaguchi , Bleach 's Tite Kubo , shōjo manga pioneer Moto Hagio , Domo-kun creator Tsuneo Goda, Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi , Macross Frontier 's Hidetaka Tenjin , and Hayao Miyazaki .

Source: Comic Natalie