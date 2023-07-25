Nanashi Kaidan Horror Anime Shorts Reveal New Promo Video, Guest Voice Actress

The staff for the horror short anime Nanashi Kaidan (Nameless Horror Stories) started streaming a new promotional video on Tuesday, and announced that =LOVE idol group member Iori Noguchi will appear in the anime as a guest voice actress.

New episodes for the short anime will air from August 7 to 11 at 7:05 a.m. JST on's, and on's six affiliate channels.

The collection of horror short stories center on those uneasy feelings of "something out there" that children sense in their lives.

The anime's cast includes:

The anime premiered in August 2022 with 10 episodes. Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions produced, and Tokyo Animation College students and graduates conceived the stories and character designs.

Kimura appeared on the "Nanashi Kaidan Live" stage recital segment in August 2022, where he recounted a new original story not depicted in the anime.

