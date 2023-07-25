×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Nanashi Kaidan Horror Anime Shorts Reveal New Promo Video, Guest Voice Actress

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
=LOVE idol group member Iori Noguchi to appear as guest voice actress

The staff for the horror short anime Nanashi Kaidan (Nameless Horror Stories) started streaming a new promotional video on Tuesday, and announced that =LOVE idol group member Iori Noguchi will appear in the anime as a guest voice actress.

kaidan
© ShoPro・TV TOKYO
New episodes for the short anime will air from August 7 to 11 at 7:05 a.m. JST on TV TOKYO's Oha Suta, and on TV TOKYO's six affiliate channels.

The collection of horror short stories center on those uneasy feelings of "something out there" that children sense in their lives.

The anime's cast includes:

The anime premiered in August 2022 with 10 episodes. Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions produced, and Tokyo Animation College students and graduates conceived the stories and character designs.

Kimura appeared on the "Nanashi Kaidan Live" stage recital segment in August 2022, where he recounted a new original story not depicted in the anime.

Sources: Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions' YouTube channel, Animate Times

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives