Arrietty Director Hiromasa Yonebayashi Hospitalized for Heart Attack

Director) revealed on Twitter on Wednesday that he had a heart attack and has been hospitalized. He added that he had been transferred to the hospital's general ward and that his condition is progressing well.

Yonebayashi made his directorial debut with Studio Ghibli 's The Secret World of Arrietty . He also directed When Marnie Was There .

Yonebayashi left the staff of Studio Ghibli at the end of 2014, and then started at Studio Ponoc with other former Ghibli members. There, he directed the Mary and The Witch's Flower anime film and the short "Kanini & Kanino" in Modest Heroes .

