Comix Wave Films Produces Anime Commercial for Pokémon World Championships 2023

Annual event to be held from August 11-13 in Yokohama

The Official Pokémon YouTube Channel began streaming on Sunday the anime commercial produced by CoMix Wave Films ( your name. , Weathering With You , Suzume ), titled "Kimi ni Aeta" (I Met You), for the Pokémon World Championships 2023 event, which will be held from August 11 to 13 at Pacifico Yokohama in Japan.

English

Japanese

Asuka Doukai ( Geinin Anime Kantoku animation director) directed, and storyboarded the anime commercial at CoMix Wave Films . Child actress Maika Yoshida voiced the young female character, and Ikue Ōtani voiced Pikachu in the commercial.

The Pokémon World Championships 2023 is a world tournament, where players from all over the world battle it out at the Pokémon Scarlet , Pokémon Violet , Pokémon Card Game , Pokémon GO , and Pokémon Unite games.

In 2022, over 1,000 players from more than 50 countries and regions around the world participated in the Pokémon World Championships in London. The livestreamed event recorded over 8 million viewers around the world.

©Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku ©Pokémon

Pokémon

, the latest anime in the premiered in Japan on April 14 with a one-hour first-episode special. The show airs on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. JST.

The anime's English dub is "coming soon."

The anime follows completely new dual protagonists, who are named Liko and Roy. The anime features Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, and also features the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form. The anime also features the new characters Friede and Captain Pikachu, who are a Pokémon professor and Pokémon partner duo who battle alongside Liko and Roy.

The new anime inspired a shōjo manga based on its female protagonist Liko, titled Pocket Monster ~Liko no Takaramono~ ( Pocket Monster ~Liko's Treasure~). The manga by Kahori Orito launched in Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine on May 2, and ended on July 3.

Rikka Kise will also launch a comedy spinoff manga based on the new anime titled Pocket Monster ~Yorimichi Volteccers!!~ ( Pokémon ~Detouring Volt Tacklers!!~), in Ciao magazine on August 3.