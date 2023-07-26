Exclusive: Dark Horse Licenses Danganronpa 2: Chiaki Nanami's Goodbye Despair Quest Manga

1st compiled volume of manga releases on March 26

Image courtesy of Dark Horse Comics

Danganronpa 2: Chiaki Nanami's Goodbye Despair Quest

Super Danganronpa 2: Nanami Chiaki no Sayonara Zetsubō Daibōken

Danganronpa

announced on Wednesday that it will release's) manga in English. The company will release the first compiled volume of the manga based on thegameon March 26, 2024.

The first volume of the manga will have 192 pages and is available for pre-order. The volume retails for US$13.99. The company will publish all three volumes of the manga.

Dark Horse Comics describes the story:

Chiaki Nanami is the Ultimate Gamer, selected as one of Japan's most expert teens to attend the elite Hope's Peak High School. What could be nicer than for the semester to kick off with a class trip to the tropical resort of Jabberwock Island? And what could be more horrific than being told by the principal that now they're all trapped there, and the only way they can ever leave is to play a murder game! The rules are simple: to escape, you must not only kill a fellow student but get away with it, as the survivors will then cross-examine each other in a class courtroom. If they vote the wrong person guilty, the killer goes free, and the rest of them die! With no margin for error and high stakes, the Ultimate Gamer will need to use all her playing skills to suss out the secrets of Jabberwock Island and find the "true ending" for Nanami and her friends…survival and escape!

The spinoff manga based on the second game ran from 2012-2014 in Mag Garden 's Comic Blade magazine. Suzuragi also drew the art for the Isekai Cheat Magician manga and several arcs in the Higurashi: When They Cry manga including Higurashi When They Cry: Atonement Arc and Higurashi When They Cry: Dice Killing Arc .

The Danganronpa franchise also includes several other manga, three television anime series, an anime special, and an original video anime ( OVA ) project.

Source: Press release