Lupin III Character Jigen Gets New Live-Action Film on October 13

Tetsuji Tamayama (Hyakujuu Sentai Gaoranger, Casshern , NANA , Ajin: Demi-Human ) is reprising the role of the Lupin III manga 's sharpshooter Daisuke Jigen in the live-action film Jigen Daisuke, which will debut on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on October 13. Amazon Studio and the franchise 's longtime anime studio TMS Entertainment are producing the action film, which tells an original story about cool, loyal, yet melancholy character from Monkey Punch 's manga.





In the new film's story, Jigen senses something is off about his trusty Combat Magnum. So, he visits Japan for the first time in years to search for the world's greatest gunsmith (who happens to run a watch shop).

Yoshimasa Akamatsu (BD ~Akechi Tantei Jimusho, Corpse Party : Book of Shadows) wrote the script, and Hajime Hashimoto (The Detective Is in the Bar franchise , AIBOU: Tokyo Detective Duo, Shimauma , Signal) is directing.

Tamayama previously played Jigen in the live-action 2014 Lupin III film. Tamayama commented that he watched the 2014 anime film Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone , which he said had an edgier, more adult atmosphere than the previous anime projects. He looked forward to incorporating this coolness in the new film.

Source: Eiga Natalie