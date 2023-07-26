Stupid Angel Dances with the Devil Anime's Teaser Unveils Cast, Staff, 2024 Debut

Kadokawa revealed the teaser visual and teaser promotional video for the television anime of Sawayoshi Azuma 's Oroka na Tenshi wa Akuma to Odoru ( Stupid Angel Dances with the Devil ) manga on Wednesday. The video reveals the anime's main cast, staff and 2024 premiere.

© 2023 アズマサワヨシ/KADOKAWA/かな天製作委員会

The anime's main cast includes:

Yūma Uchida as Masatora Akutsu, a demon who has come to the human world in search for an idol for demons

© 2023 アズマサワヨシ/KADOKAWA/かな天製作委員会

Ayane Sakura as Lily Amane, a pretty girl liked by everyone and a school idol, who is actually an angel

© 2023 アズマサワヨシ/KADOKAWA/かな天製作委員会

Itsuro Kawasaki ( Cardfight!! Vanguard G NEXT , The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting ) is in charge of series scripts and is directing the anime at Children's Playground Entertainment (in collaboration with GAINA ). Yūko Yahiro ( Diabolik Lovers , Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is designing the characters, Takurō Iga ( Oshi no Ko , Fuuka ) is composing the music, and ANLA is in charge of music production.

The romantic comedy is about Masatora Akutsu, who has come to the human world to search for an idol for demons. Akutsu meets Lily Amane and invites her to join him. However, he learns that Amane's true identity is an angel, and he attempts to make her fall from grace.

Azuma launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in June 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on April 27.

Source: Press release