Bushiroad Games Streams Macross: Shooting Insight Game's Trailer

Game launches for PS5, PS4, Switch, PC this year

Bushiroad Games began streaming a trailer for its upcoming Macross : Shooting Insight game on Thursday:

◤マクロス -Shooting Insight-◢ 新感覚スクロールシューティングゲーム ✨#マクロスSI 新PVを公開✨ 銀河の命運をかけた 歌姫救出作戦に出撃せよ！ #macross_si(@MACROSS_SI)July 27

The game will launch this year for5,4,Switch, and PC via

Bushiroad Games described the game as a "new type of scrolling shoot 'em up." Bushiroad Games is Bushiroad 's new game label, which also integrates the Bushimo mobile games division. Bushiroad acquired a 50.625% controlling stake in Frontwing Lab , the parent company of Frontwing , in March 2021.

The most recent retail boxed game for the Macross franchise was Macross Delta Scramble , which launched for the PlayStation Vita in October 2016.

Uta Macross Sumaho De Culture rhythm smartphone game launched in August 2017, and ended service in June 2022.