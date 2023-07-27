×
Bushiroad Games Streams Macross: Shooting Insight Game's Trailer

posted on by Alex Mateo
Game launches for PS5, PS4, Switch, PC this year

Bushiroad Games began streaming a trailer for its upcoming Macross: Shooting Insight game on Thursday:

macross-shooting-insight
Image via Macross: Shooting Insight game's Twitter account
The game will launch this year for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Bushiroad Games described the game as a "new type of scrolling shoot 'em up." Bushiroad Games is Bushiroad's new game label, which also integrates the Bushimo mobile games division. Bushiroad acquired a 50.625% controlling stake in Frontwing Lab, the parent company of Frontwing, in March 2021.

The most recent retail boxed game for the Macross franchise was Macross Delta Scramble, which launched for the PlayStation Vita in October 2016.

Uta Macross Sumaho De Culture rhythm smartphone game launched in August 2017, and ended service in June 2022.

Source: Macross: Shooting Insight game's Twitter account

