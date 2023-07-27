News
Bushiroad Games Streams Macross: Shooting Insight Game's Trailer
posted on by Alex Mateo
Bushiroad Games began streaming a trailer for its upcoming Macross: Shooting Insight game on Thursday:
◤マクロス -Shooting Insight-◢ 新感覚スクロールシューティングゲーム ✨#マクロスSI 新PVを公開✨
銀河の命運をかけた 歌姫救出作戦に出撃せよ！
#macross_si(@MACROSS_SI)July 27
Bushiroad Games described the game as a "new type of scrolling shoot 'em up." Bushiroad Games is Bushiroad's new game label, which also integrates the Bushimo mobile games division. Bushiroad acquired a 50.625% controlling stake in Frontwing Lab, the parent company of Frontwing, in March 2021.
The most recent retail boxed game for the Macross franchise was Macross Delta Scramble, which launched for the PlayStation Vita in October 2016.
Uta Macross Sumaho De Culture rhythm smartphone game launched in August 2017, and ended service in June 2022.
Source: Macross: Shooting Insight game's Twitter account