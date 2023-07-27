Frontwing's Ginka Game Unveils Promo Video, Casts Ikumi Hasegawa

Hasegawa to also perform opening theme song as heroine Ginka

Bushiroad and Frontwing unveiled a promotional video for Frontwing 's Ginka game on Thursday. Frontwing also announced that Ikumi Hasegawa will voice the heroine Ginka Shinomiya, and she will perform the opening theme song "Star Trail" as her character.

The game will debut on PC and Nintendo Switch in 2023.

Frontwing

will be in charge of planning and penning the scenario, whilewill draw the character designs. Both also worked in the same capacity on's previous project

Frontwing was founded in 1999 and is primarily known for its adult visual novels, especially the Grisaia series and the ISLAND visual novels, both of which have inspired anime adaptations. The latest game in the Grisaia series is the Grisaia: Chronos Rebellion smartphone game, which debuted in November 2020. The Grisaia: Phantom Trigger the Animation Stargazer OVA opened in theaters in November 2020. The company's Grisaia: Phantom Trigger game will also have a new television anime adaptation.