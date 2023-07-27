VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Light Novels Get Manga

Manga about novice VTuber going off-character while drunk debuts on August 25

The September issue of Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine revealed on Wednesday that Nana Nanato 's VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream light novel series will have a manga adaptation by Roto Fujisaki that will launch in the magazine's next issue on August 25. Fujisaki posted a photo of the announcement in the magazine on their Twitter account.

© Roto Fujisaki, Kadokawa, J-Novel Club

Twenty-year-old former wage slave Yuki Tanaka now works among her idols: the streamers of Live-On, one of Japan's top VTuber companies. As the gorgeous, polite Awayuki Kokorone, she delivers only the most ladylike content. Unfortunately, her subscriber count and savings are at rock bottom. One evening, after Yuki thinks she's ended her stream, she cracks a few cold ones—and more than a few crude jokes—while watching Live-On's video archives. But her viewers hear it all, and clips of her bawdy, drunken commentary go viral overnight. Yuki thinks her career is over...until her manager reveals that everyone at Live-On has been waiting for her to snap all along and gives her free rein to drink on-stream. Now free of all feigned purity, she jumps right into her new “rowdy drunk” character and is welcomed into the fold by her fellow Live-On VTubers, who turn out to be just as crazy as she is! With her views and finances skyrocketing, Yuki's work—for the first time in her life—is actually fun!

Nanato launched the novel series with illustrations by Siokazunoko in 2021. Kadokawa published the seventh novel volume on June 20.

The novels are inspiring an upcoming television anime adaptation.

